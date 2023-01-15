iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 235,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.