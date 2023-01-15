iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $112.54.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

