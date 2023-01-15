iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,934 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.45% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $84,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,216,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $104.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

