iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Increased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS USMV opened at $73.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72.

