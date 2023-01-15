iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $400.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $467.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

