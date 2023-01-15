Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $181.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

