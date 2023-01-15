Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -521.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

