JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €20.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €20.40 ($21.94) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.10 ($16.24) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of DEC stock opened at €20.60 ($22.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.36. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($29.05) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($39.68).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.