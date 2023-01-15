Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Journey Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Journey Energy stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.