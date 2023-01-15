Joystick One Day Volume Tops $45,331.37 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $36.88 million and approximately $45,331.37 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.18249851 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,405.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

