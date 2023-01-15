JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $706.66

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 706.66 ($8.61) and traded as low as GBX 681.72 ($8.31). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.35), with a volume of 773,720 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 706.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 723.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 17,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.