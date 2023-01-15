JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €160.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Up 0.5 %

AIR stock opened at €116.84 ($125.63) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.30. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a one year high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.