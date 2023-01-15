JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.18) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.36) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.19) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.61) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.19) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 941.36 ($11.47).

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 607.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 712.11. The stock has a market cap of £745.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,403.23. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,496 ($30.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ASOS Company Profile

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,052.63). In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.81), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,473.26). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($321,052.63).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

