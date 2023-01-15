JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XPEV. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.03.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in XPeng by 27.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in XPeng by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

