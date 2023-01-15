JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XPEV. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.03.
XPeng Stock Performance
NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $49.72.
Institutional Trading of XPeng
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
