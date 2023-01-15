JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

