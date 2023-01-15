JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Position Decreased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $24,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPI opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21.

