JUNO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88.55 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. JUNO has a market cap of $88.55 million and $317,283.08 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00006347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00430018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.37 or 0.30372977 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.01 or 0.00878987 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,641,149 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.