KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 452.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,224 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 265,488 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 566,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,048,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after acquiring an additional 129,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 256,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

