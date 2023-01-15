Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $30,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $187.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day moving average of $179.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

