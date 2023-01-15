Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

