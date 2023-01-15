Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $24,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

