Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $25.21 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,429 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.88 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

