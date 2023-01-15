Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $37.97 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,523 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $37,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $348,189,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,556,379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $170,074,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $88,159,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $71,176,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45.

