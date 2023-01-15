Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,594 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $28,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

