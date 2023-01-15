Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 285,570 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,570 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $66.12 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21.

