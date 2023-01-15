Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,648 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $366.23 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $427.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.