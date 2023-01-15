KeyCorp Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

