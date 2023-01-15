Kin (KIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.95 Million

Kin (KIN) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. Kin has a market cap of $13.95 million and $368,002.25 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002916 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010062 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00429623 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.26 or 0.30345104 BTC.
Kin Profile
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,177,205,856,150 tokens. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars.
