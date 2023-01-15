Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $96.32 million and approximately $2,200.01 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

