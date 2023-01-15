Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $30.63 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $30.63 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00222154 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00076397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,678,566 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.