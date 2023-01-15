Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $285.00 at Robert W. Baird

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LH. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $251.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

