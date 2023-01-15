Laqira Protocol Trading Down 11.8% This Week (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $20.44 million and approximately $127,926.27 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

