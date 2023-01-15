Lee Financial Co Acquires 1,985 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,775,000 after purchasing an additional 611,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,704,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

