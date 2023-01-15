Lee Financial Co Acquires 21,779 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $88.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

