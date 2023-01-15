Lee Financial Co Buys 322 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.24.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $132.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day moving average is $123.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.