Lee Financial Co Has $125,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 104,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,206,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 130,343 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in AT&T by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 40,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in AT&T by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

