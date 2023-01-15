Lee Financial Co Has $53.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 10.1% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $53,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.66 and a 200 day moving average of $241.89.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

