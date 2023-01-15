Lee Financial Co Increases Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH opened at $327.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.83. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $195.77 and a twelve month high of $330.94.

