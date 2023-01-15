Lee Financial Co Sells 1,310 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

GEL stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $721.25 million during the quarter.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.42%.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.