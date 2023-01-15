Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,308 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 135.2% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 35.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 139.4% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 144,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

