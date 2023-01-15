Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 968 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,499,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,809,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PEP stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $241.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

