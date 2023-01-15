Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $224.57.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

