Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.67 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.