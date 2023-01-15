Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 10,170 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 2.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Apollo Global Management worth $39,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,518,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.9 %

APO stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $71.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

