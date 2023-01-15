Loop Capital Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $164.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AME. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.78.

Shares of AME stock opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $146.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average of $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 96,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 39,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

