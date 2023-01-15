Magic Internet Money Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.93 Billion (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $1.14 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

