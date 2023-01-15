MAGIC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $153.63 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a market cap of $153.63 million and $22.71 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAGIC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00428275 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,321.01 or 0.30249896 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.09 or 0.00904911 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,519,820 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAGIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.