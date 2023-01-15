Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.