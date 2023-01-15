Maiar DEX (MEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $245,261.55

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $53.54 million and approximately $245,261.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00043936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018458 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00231378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001792 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,790,099.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

