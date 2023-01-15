Mangham Associates LLC Buys 8,045 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mangham Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 0.5% of Mangham Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $60.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73.

