MARBLEX One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006321 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00428275 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,321.01 or 0.30249896 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.09 or 0.00904911 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.34113758 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,647,588.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

